At least one vaccination required at Highmark Stadium, KeyBank Center for kids 5-11

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills and Sabres are now requiring everyone five and up to provide proof of vaccination when attending games and other events at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center, including Bandits games.
The new policy was introduced on Wednesday morning and takes effect immediately.
But the difference between this and the policy for everyone else is that people ages 5-11 only need one shot. Visitors who are 12 and up must be fully vaccinated.
MORE | Time’s up for Bills fans: Full vaccination now required to get into stadium
