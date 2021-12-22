At least one vaccination required at Highmark Stadium, KeyBank Center for kids 5-11

Buffalo Bills

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fans walk outside Highmark Stadium before a preseason NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills and Sabres are now requiring everyone five and up to provide proof of vaccination when attending games and other events at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center, including Bandits games.

The new policy was introduced on Wednesday morning and takes effect immediately.

But the difference between this and the policy for everyone else is that people ages 5-11 only need one shot. Visitors who are 12 and up must be fully vaccinated.

MORE | Time’s up for Bills fans: Full vaccination now required to get into stadium

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19