Allen named finalist for Rooney Sportsmanship Award

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen could add an individual award to the trophy case at the end of the year. Allen earned a spot on the list of finalists for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

According to the NFL’s communications website, it’s an award given to the player that best represents sportsmanship in regards to fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.

Allen is one of eight finalists around the league. Others include New England wide receiver Matthew Slater, Miami defensive end Jason McCourty and Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen.

This is the first time Allen’s been nominated for the award. The league will announce the winner as part of NFL Honors night on February 10, 2022.