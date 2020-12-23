Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for fourth time this season

Buffalo Bills

by: Troy Licastro

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass to Lee Smith (85) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 15, the Bills announced Wednesday morning.

In the win that clinched the division, QB1 became just the fifth player in league history to throw 350+ yards with two touchdowns passing and rushing in a single game. He joins the likes of Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers (twice), Drew Brees, and Steve Young.

This is his fourth selection this season, a team-record. Allen’s earned this six times in his career and only trails Jim Kelly (10) for most in team history.

Allen went 29-40 on pass attempts for 359 yards, two passing touchdowns, and a 114.5 passer rating with two additional touchdowns on the ground.

On Saturday, Allen became the second player in franchise history to throw for 4,000 yards in a single season. He is 360 yards away from breaking Drew Bledsoe’s single-season passing record of 4,359 yards, set in 2000.

