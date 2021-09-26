4 Observations: Bills blast Washington 43-21

The global microchip shortage is showing no signs of slowing down as major automakers continue to halt production, leading to lower inventory levels, especially for the most in-demand vehicles. Demand for new cars has continued to outpace supply, with new cars selling over a week faster than in July, while demand for used cars has remained relatively steady.

Analyzing nearly one million new and used cars sold in August 2021, iSeeCars.com determined the new and used cars that were in the highest demand and vanished the quickest from dealer lots. Here are the fastest-selling new and used cars by state: