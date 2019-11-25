4 Observations: Bills beat Broncos 20-3

1. Explosive plays, the sequel: For the second straight game, the Bills were able to hit on several “chunk” plays. The offense finished with 5 plays of 20+ yards, including a 34-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to John Brown. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll decided to go up-tempo at times against the Broncos and it was successful. The Bills defense also had several explosive plays—4 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, and an interception.

2. White out: The Bills held Broncos QB Brandon Allen to just 82 yards passing and Tre’Davious White was a big reason why. The Bills cornerback has been playing at an All-Pro level and shut down Denver’s best pass-catching option, Courtland Sutton. Entering Sunday, Sutton was averaging 80 yards per game but had just 1 catch for 27 yards. He was target 8 times in the game but White, as he’s done all season, eliminated the opponent’s best wide out. White also came away with his 4th interception of the season.

3. Ground and pound: The Bills dominated up front and ran all over the Broncos defense. The offense finished with 244 yards rushing and averaged 5.2 yards per run. Devin Singletary carried the load with 106 yards on 21 attempts, it was the rookies first 100 yard rushing game. Future Hall of Famer, Frank Gore added 64 yards and passed Barry Sanders for 3rd on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

4. Shhhh…: The Bills offensive line hasn’t been a topic of discussion for the majority of the season and they like it that it way. The o-line was very solid against the Broncos on Sunday, so they won’t get talked about much but I will. The Bills allowed just one sack on the day and have given up only 2 sacks in the last 3 games. During the week, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson praised the units “smarts” and ability to adapt. Starting center Mitch Morse was injured during the game, Jon Feliciano slid over from guard to center, Spencer Long came in at right guard and the train kept moving down the track. Rookie tackle Cody Ford faced off with Broncos star Von Miller and kept him from making an impact. The Bills line is good and getting better but don’t tell anyone…they prefer it that way.