Buffalo Bandits take Nanticoke third in NLL Entry Draft

Philadelphia, P.A. (NEWS10) — Jonathan Donville (Oakville, ON / Cornell Univ.), Ryan Lanchbury (Burlington, ON / Univ. of Richmond) and Tehoka Nanticoke (Six Nations, ON / Univ. of Albany) were the first three players selected in tonight’s National Lacrosse League (@NLL) Entry Draft, held virtually. Donville was the first overall pick by the expansion Panther City Lacrosse Club; Lanchbury went next to the Georgia Swarm; and with the third selection the Buffalo Bandits grabbed Nanticoke.

The Entry Draft for the largest and most successful professional lacrosse property in the world continued through the first round as follows: (4) Vancouver, Adam Charalambides (Georgetown, ON / Rutgers Univ.); (5) San Diego, Mike McCannell (Orangeville, ON / Stony Brook Univ.); (6) Calgary, Kyle Waters (Orangeville, ON / Univ. of Detroit Mercy); (7) Saskatchewan, Jake Boudreau (Brampton, ON / Robert Morris Univ.); (8) Saskatchewan, Ryan Barnable (Whitby, ON / RIT) (9) San Diego, Patrick Shoemay (Surrey, BC / RIT); (10) Calgary, Justin Inacio (Oakville, ON / Ohio State); (11) Panther City, Nathan Grenon (Stittsville, ON / Mercyhurst Univ.); (12) Halifax, Max Wilson (Victoria, BC / NJIT); (13) San Diego, Jacob Dunbar (Port Coquitlam, BC); (14) Buffalo, Thomas Vaesen (Victoria, BC / Univ. of Montevallo); (15) Philadelphia, Hunter Lemieux (Lockport, N.Y. / Roberts Wesleyan College); and (16) Albany, Patrick Kaschalk (Windsor, ON / Stony Brook Univ.). The full draft results are available at https://www.nll.com/news/2021-nll-entry-draft-live-results/.

The first two rounds of the draft were broadcast live on TSN in Canada and via the NLL Facebook and YouTube channels. Fans can rewatch the coverage on YouTube at this link: https://youtu.be/yLk2ihmVtr0.

“The Entry Draft is an exciting moment for everyone selected tonight and an important day for our teams,” said NLL Commissioner, Nick Sakiewicz. “Congratulations to all the young players who have taken an important step tonight in fulfilling their professional lacrosse dreams.”

All 14 active NLL franchises for the 2021-22 season, scheduled to open on December 3, participated in the Entry Draft, which was also held virtually in 2020 following a two-year run at Philadelphia’s Xfinify Live! in 2018 and 2019.