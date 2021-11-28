Bucknell rallies past Saints in overtime

Lewisburg, P.A. (NEWS10) — Alex Timmerman posted a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds as Bucknell rallied past Siena Basketball 65-56 in overtime at Sojka Pavilion. Northwestern transfer Anthony Gaines scored a collegiate career-high 20 points while adding seven rebounds for the Saints.

Siena (1-5) led for more than 28 minutes – including for 24 consecutive minutes during the middle point of the contest – albeit by no more than eight points as Bucknell (2-5) hung around. The Saints shot just a combined 8-35 (23%) in the second half and overtime, as the Bison were able to chip away.

Siena scored 11 unanswered points while holding Bucknell scoreless for 5:55 to build as much as a seven-point first half lead at 24-17 at the 5:55 mark. The Saints shot 47% (14-30) in the first half while limiting the Bison to just 35% (9-26) to take a 31-28 lead at the break.

Siena posted a mini 6-0 run during a tight second half to open its largest lead at 43-35 with 10:10 remaining. But Bucknell responded with an 11-2 spurt to reclaim their first lead since midway through the first half at 46-45 with 5:45 to play. Each side had their chances down the stretch to win it, with the Saints securing the final look on a Colby Rogers left-wing three that was off the mark.

The Bison controlled the overtime period, connecting on four of their six field goal attempts while making good on all six of their free throws, as the home team has emerged victorious in all seven meetings between the programs, six of which have come over the past eight seasons. Meanwhile, Siena misfired on its first nine shot attempts of the extra session, as the Saints fell in their first overtime contest in two years.

Xander Rice tallied 11 points for Bucknell. Siena neutralized leading scorer Andrew Funk (19.7 points) to a pedestrian 10 points on only 4-15 shooting.

Andrew Platek scored 11 points and added six rebounds in his first start for the Saints, while Jackson Stormo contributed 10 points and nine rebounds.

Siena continues its four-game road stretch against Patriot League foes to close out non-conference play when the Saints travel to Army West Point Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tip.