Brown wins 400, UAlbany men’s basketball knocks off NJIT 83-75

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Head Coach Will Brown secures his 400th career victory (400-301 overall, 310-219 UAlbany), knocking off America East newcomer NJIT 83-75 behind breakout nights from Jamel Horton and Chuck Champion.



Key Stats

Will Brown notched his 400th career head coaching victory

Jamel Horton scored 18 points

Antonio Rizzuto scored 16 points with three assists

Chuck Champion scored 15 points on 6-7 shooting with three assists

Jarvis Doles just missed a double-double, scoring 12 with nine rebounds.

NJIT shot 61.5% in the first half

Both teams shot over 50% for the game

NJIT’s Zack Cooks and Diego Willis each scored a game-high 22 points

“NJIT is a really talented team, with two dynamic players in O’Hearn and Cooks,” head coach Will Brown said. “I’m proud of our guys’ resiliency. I’m glad we were able to carry a good week of practice over to a good effort today. We have to learn from today’s game, the positives and some of the struggles, and make the necessary adjustments and hopefully put forth another good effort tomorrow and get a sweep out of this weekend.”



How it Happened

UAlbany opened the game scoring 16 points in the first 4:01, taking a nine-point lead over NJIT following a three-pointer from Jarvis Doles. The Great Danes went up double digits, 21-9, with 14:19 remaining in the first half.

With 9:04 to go, NJIT had closed within four, 28-24, before UAlbany pulled away again to go back up by eight. After the Highlanders closed within three, UAlbany pulled away to lead by 12 with 3:52 left before the break.

NJIT closed the gap to one with nine seconds remaining before Chuck Champion hit a layup to give UAlbany a three-point lead at halftime. Both teams had shot over 50% from the floor over the first 20 minutes, including a 63.6% pace from deep for the Highlanders. Most of NJIT’s scoring, 31 points, had come off the bench, while UAlbany held a sizeable advantage in transition, 16-5.

NJIT tied the game at 58 with a three with 12:42 remaining in the second. Adam Lulka quickly put the Great Danes back on top with a turn-around layup off an in-bounds play at the baseline during UAlbany’s ensuing possession. An empty possession for the Highlanders set up a three-pointer for Jamel Horton, putting UAlbany back up five.

UAlbany’s run continued, with the Great Danes taking an eight-point lead with 10:22 to go. Three minutes later, NJIT had closed within four before Antonio Rizzuto hit a pair of free throws to re-extend UAlbany’s lead.

With 3:48 to go, UAlbany led by nine points. NJIT closed within five but UAlbany held tough and pulled away to secure the eight-point victory. The team’s 83 points mark a season-high.

Four Great Danes scored in double figures, led by Jamel Horton’s 18. NJIT saw two players score a game-high 22. NJIT held their advantage in bench scoring, finishing the game leading UAlbany 34-21 in the category. Both teams shot over 50.0% from the floor, with UAlbany holding a slight advantage, 52.6% to 50.8%.

UAlbany closes the weekend series with NJIT tomorrow at 5:00 pm.