Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The fifth-seeded Siena Women’s Basketball program will see some of it’s standout players enter the postseason with some hardware, as fifth-year Rayshel Brown was named to the All-MAAC Second Team and freshman Imani Harris was named to the MAAC All-Rookie Team.



A preseason All-MAAC selection, Brown lived up to the hype and produced a fine season in that her final in Green and Gold. The Staten Island native appeared and started in all 28 games for Siena, averaging 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 assists. Her points per game ranks ninth in the MAAC, and her rebounding in 16th. She is also among the league-best in field goal percentage, shooting .440 on the year. Brown also is top 15 in the league in minutes played, averaging 31.43 points per game – which ranks her 15th.



A native of the Bronx, Harris stepped into the point guard role for the Saints appearing in 24 games with three starts. She averaged 4.1 points per game, 2.3 assists per game, and 2.1 rebounds per game. Defensively, she averaged just over a steal per game. She ranked 14th in the MAAC in both assists (2.33) and assist/turnover ratio (0.88), which are both tops amongst rookies. She is the first Saint to receive an All-Rookie selection since Jackie Benitez in 2015-16.



Joining Brown on the second team was Juana Camilion (Iona), Stella Clark (Monmouth), Mikayla Morris (Quinnipiac), Kassondra Brown (Saint Peter’s), and Kendrea Williams (Saint Peter’s). On the first team was Lou Lopez-Senechal (Fairfield), Dee Dee Davis (Manhattan), Courtney Warley (Manhattan), Angel Parker (Niagara), and Mackenzie DeWees (Quinnipiac). On the third team was Dani Haskell (Canisius), Callie Cavanaugh (Fairfield), Rachel Hakes (Fairfield), Brazil Harvey-Carr (Manhattan), and Lenaejha Evans (Rider).



Joining Harris on the All-Rookie Team was Athena Lexa (Canisius), Petra Juric (Manhattan), Aaliyah Parker (Niagara), and Jackie Grisdale (Quinnipiac).



The fifth-seeded Saints open up the MAAC Championships on Thursday, Mar. 10 at 2:30 p.m. when they take on the No. 4 seed Niagara Purple Eagles at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It will be the second consecutive year the Saints will face the Purple Eagles in their opening game.