Brothers survive Plainsmen in wild AA matchup to close regular season

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CBA hosted Shenendehowa Friday night with neither team knowing where they’ll fall in line for Class AA playoff seeding.

A Shen win would give the Plainsmen the two seed, while a CBA win would muddy the waters with quarter points deciding a three way tie along with Guilderland. Shaker is locked in as the one seed.

Carter Cukerstein broke the ice for the Plainsmen in this one, scoring on a touchdown run along the sideline to give Shen a 7-0 first quarter lead.

The Brothers struck right back, with Jack Gregory airing it out for Jaylen Riggins on a deep touchdown pass to tie it at seven.

To the second quarter, where Shen went on a run. Mason Courtney escaped pressure and found Luke Plumadore for a wide open touchdown coming off an interception from the defense to give Shen a 20-7 lead.

The Brothers were far from done in this one though. Sophomore quarterback Donald Jones found Jesse Goebel deep to get CBA into the red zone, then Jones dropped the snap a few plays later, only to recover it and throw a touchdown to Jaylen Riggins to tie the game at 20 right before halftime.

Jones continued to shine going into the third. On the Brothers’ first possession of the third quarter he ripped off a 65 yard run that got CBA down to the one, then found Pat Lawlor wide open in the endzone to take a 27-20 lead.

The young sophomore quarterback showed that he’s a star Friday night against Shen. On the Brothers’ next drive he hit Goebel again on a big catch and run to set up his second TD run of the night and give CBA a 33-20 lead.

The Brothers had a six point lead with 9:40 to go in the game and a patient run game was able to bleed the clock out from there, as CBA held on for a 33-27 win.

With CBA’s win, it will come down to quarter points to determine seeds 2-4 in the Class AA playoffs.