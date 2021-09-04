Brothers retain Sabre in Burns’ first game as CBA shuts out La Salle

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Week zero gave many Section 2 schools a chance to reignite some classic rivalries, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better one happening Friday night than CBA hosting La Salle for the Sabre.

There was no shortage of storylines here, with the Brothers debuting a brand new head coach and turf field as Bob Burns started his CBA coaching career with a classic rivalry.

It was tough sledding for both offenses in the early going Friday night, but CBA finally broke through in the second quarter. Brenden Simek rumbled in from 30 yards out to put the first points on the board and give the Brothers a 7-0 lead.

Sophomore CBA quarterback Donald Jones had some early ball security issues, but he was too talented to keep off the field. Burns stuck with his young playmaker and he rewarded the Brothers with two second half touchdowns on the ground, helping CBA to a 20-0 win over La Salle to retain the Sabre.

“Me and coach Canfield, who’s been with me forever, we’re standing here like this is kind of different but it’s special you know,” head coach Bob Burns said after the game. “It really is. It means a lot to these kids.”

“It’s an important thing that goes back a long time and the fact that my first game here, my first win was to retain that is pretty special as well,” Burns said.

CBA is back at home next week to host Averill Park Friday at 7 p.m.