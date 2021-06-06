Brothers rattle off nine straight in comeback win against Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CBA has been a force in the Suburban Council all season. They already locked up the best record in the league heading into Saturday’s test with Troy, but the Flying Horses had seeding on the line.
The Brothers put a quick three spot up on Troy in the top of the first, but the Horses had an even better response in the bottom of the inning. Christian Brown sent a single bouncing up the middle to score two to help Troy to a 4-3 lead after one.
Fast forward to the fifth and they open it up a little. Danny Rogers sent a hard hit ball to second to score a fifth run for Troy. After a pitching change for CBA, the Flying Horses kept their foot on the gas. Mike Kennedy, the LSU commit, singled to left to bring in two more runs and make it 7-3 Troy.
CBA waited until we packed up and left before bringing the bats out, as they rattled off nine straight runs to win 12-7.