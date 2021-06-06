Brothers rattle off nine straight in comeback win against Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CBA has been a force in the Suburban Council all season. They already locked up the best record in the league heading into Saturday’s test with Troy, but the Flying Horses had seeding on the line.

The Brothers put a quick three spot up on Troy in the top of the first, but the Horses had an even better response in the bottom of the inning. Christian Brown sent a single bouncing up the middle to score two to help Troy to a 4-3 lead after one.