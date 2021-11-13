Brothers power through Shen to AA sectional title

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CBA and Shenendehowa both pulled off semifinal upsets to set up a rematch of a wild regular season finale that the Brothers won 33-27, setting the stage for another potential instant classic.

The Plainsmen struck first. Michael McElrath got to the outside on Shen’s first possession of the game and took it down the sideline and in to take a 7-0 lead.

CBA’s Donald Jones didn’t hesitate to retaliate. He bruised his way in for six later in the first to tie things up at seven.

We had the same score in the second quarter when McElrath struck again. He burst through the middle of the defense for a 27 yard touchdown to retake the lead for Shen, 14-7 in the second quarter.

CBA had an immediate response. Jahmir Pitcher took an outside run, stiff armed a defender, broke a tackle and followed his blocks into the endzone to tie the game at 14.

They carried that same tied score into the fourth, when Donald Jones stretched out the arm a little bit. He hit David Clement across the middle for a short touchdown to take a 21-14 lead, and they didn’t look back.

Jones added another touchdown on the ground to extend the lead to 28-14 as the Brothers captured their fourth sectional title, and Bob Burns’ first as head coach of CBA.

The Brothers will face the winner of Section 1 next Saturday at 3 p.m. at Mahopac High School.