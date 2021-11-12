Brothers look to beat Shen twice with title on the line

ALBANY, N.Y. — You’ve probably heard the old adage, “It’s tough to beat a team twice in one season.” CBA and Shenendehowa are living proof, both beating teams in the Section 2 semifinals that they lost to earlier in the year. If the saying holds true, Shen would have the advantage in the Super Bowl since CBA won the head-to-head regular season finale just two weeks ago.

“Beating a team twice in three weeks at the highest level is a challenge. It’s hard to do,” said Shenendehowa head coach Brian Clawson.

CBA head coach Bob Burns disagrees. “I don’t know who made that up because in the years that I’ve coached, we’ve been able to beat teams twice. I don’t really necessarily believe in that old adage or whatever it is. It’s tough to beat good football teams and they’re a good football team, so it’s going to be another challenge. It’s the Super Bowl, so it should be a challenge.”

Burns said the Brothers didn’t play well during their regular season matchup, despite walking away with a victory. CBA overcame a 14-point first-half deficit, outscoring the Plainsmen 26-7 the rest of the way to win 33-27.

If CBA senior running back/linebacker Brenden Simek speaks for the team, the Brothers are a confident bunch. He said, “Just know that we can beat them, we can compete, and if we play our game we’re going to come out on top.”

The Plainsmen expect to bring the juice.

“Not that we need the motivation because it is the Super Bowl,” said Clawson, “but it just gets them amped up a little bit more because we lost to them the first time.”