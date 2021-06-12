Brothers brush past Colonie in Class AA semifinals

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CBA and Colonie faced off for the third time this season Saturday afternoon in the Class AA semifinals with a spot in the title game Tuesday on the line.

The Raiders struck first in the top of the third. Tyler Sausville got a healthy piece of the ball and sent it to left center to put Colonie on the board 1-0. The Brothers responded in the bottom of the fourth. Luke Szepek knocked a single into shallow center with two on to tie it up at one. CBA went on to walk it off in the bottom of the seventh for a 3-2 win.

CBA will host Shaker in the Class AA championship Tuesday.

