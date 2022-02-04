Broncs snap Saints’ three-game win streak

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dimencio Vaughn scored a game-high 24 points as Rider spoiled Siena’s chance to complete a perfect 4-0 homestand with a 74-60 decision at MVP Arena. Colby Rogers tallied 20 points to lead the Saints.

Allen Powell posted 18 points for Rider (8-13, 4-7) who recorded their first win at MVP Arena in nearly a decade. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Broncs who held decided advantages in both rebounds (37-27) and points in the paint (32-14).

Freshman Javian McCollum came off the bench to score a season-high 12 points for Siena (9-9, 6-4), while Aidan Carpenter contributed 10 points.

Rider led for more than 35 minutes to win for the third time in four games following a 1-6 league start. The Broncs used a late 11-1 first half run on their way to a 34-27 lead at the break.

Rider scored seven straight to open a 51-38 lead at the 11:55 mark, with the Saints battling back to as close as five at 59-54 with 4:20 remaining. But Powell scored seven clutch points capped by a back-breaking three during a 9-2 Rider response, as the Broncs snapped a six-game losing streak at MVP Arena with their first win in Albany over Siena since Dec. 7, 2012.

The Saints conclude their grueling six-game, 12-day stretch Sunday when they hit the road for a 2 p.m. tilt at Fairfield.