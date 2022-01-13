Broadalbin-Perth pulls away to win Foothills Council clash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of this week, New York will no longer expect local health departments to conduct COVID contact tracing for most cases. New Yorkers who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer receive a call from a county or even the state health department. They will have to self-quarantine and let people who they have come in contact with know personally that they have contracted the virus.

Don Lehman, director of public affairs for Warren County, says contact tracing put an incredible burden on the county health department. "New York State reached out to the counties to let them know that they have understood the county health departments have been carrying this weight for 22 months now and it’s, they’ve multiple retirements...It’s just a staggering work load.”