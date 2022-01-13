Broadalbin-Perth pulls away to win Foothills Council clash

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sport Highlights

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Broadalbin-Perth girls basketball team pulled away from Scotia-Glenville to win a Foothills Council clash Thursday night 55-32.

The Patriots had a balanced attack, with notable contributions from several players. Mairead Marsden tied a game-high 12 points, while Julia Mycek, Haleigh Hayes, and Emma Goebel all added nine points.

Karaline McCarthy dropped 12 points for the Tartans in defeat.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Check the latest closings and delays

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19