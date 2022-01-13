Broadalbin-Perth pulls away to win Foothills Council clash
SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Broadalbin-Perth girls basketball team pulled away from Scotia-Glenville to win a Foothills Council clash Thursday night 55-32.
The Patriots had a balanced attack, with notable contributions from several players. Mairead Marsden tied a game-high 12 points, while Julia Mycek, Haleigh Hayes, and Emma Goebel all added nine points.
Karaline McCarthy dropped 12 points for the Tartans in defeat.
