Broadalbin-Perth outlasts Schuylerville in four overtimes

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schuylerville girls basketball team welcomed Broadalbin-Perth to their gym on Monday night. It would take more than regulation to determine a winner.

The Black Horses’ Lauren King hit a free throw to send it to overtime tied at 35. After Camille Calderone gave the Patriots a 41-39 lead with a baseline jumper with 6 seconds left, King once again tied it with a bucket in the paint to send it to double overtime.

Broadalbin-Perth finished off the game in the fourth overtime, outlasting Schuylerville the 54-51.