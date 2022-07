ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Brian Fruscio has been a staple for Albany Academy basketball. In 16 years at the helm, he guided the Cadets to six New York State Federation championships. But all good runs eventually come to an end.

Fruscio confirmed to News10 that he will be leaving to coach at the Canterbury School in New Milford, Connecticut. He informed his team and their parents of his decision this afternoon.