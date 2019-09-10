Brewers star Yelich breaks kneecap, out for regular season

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich (22) sits on the ground after an injury while at bat as Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro, rear, and home plate umpire Kerwin Danley look on during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich broke his right kneecap on a foul ball Tuesday night and will miss the rest of the regular season.

The Brewers didn’t say whether the reigning NL MVP might be able to return for the playoffs that begin Oct. 1 if they make it that far. Milwaukee began the day two games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.

Yelich fouled a ball off his right leg in the first inning against Miami. He was down on the ground for several minutes before limping off the field.

Yelich hit .329 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs along with 30 stolen bases this season. The outfielder was leading the majors in slugging percentage and OPS when he was hurt.

Trent Grisham continued Yelich’s at-bat with a 1-2 count and struck out — the strikeout was charged to Yelich.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports