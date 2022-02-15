Johnstown, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fonda-Fultonville and Fort Plain met Tuesday night at Fulton Montgomery Community College with the Braves looking to hold onto their WAC title.

The Hilltoppers ended the first half on a 19-5 run thanks in part to a Austin Vangorder three, giving Fort Plain a 33-26 lead at the half. The Braves went on the comeback trail to start the second half. Connor Weaver splashed a three to bring the Braves within three at 38-35 Fort Plain.

Then with under 90 seconds to play, Robert Jordan hit a triple for three of his 24 points to give Fort Plain a seven point lead. After a series of fouls, including Jordan’s fifth personal to send him to the bench for the rest of the game, the Braves cut it to just two with under ten seconds to go.

When they really needed a bucket for the tie, Fonda went to Nick Hastings in the post who came through at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. Hastings continued to dominate during free basketball, scoring two more of his game-high 26 to give Fonda the lead.

Connor Weaver improved on the lead with an and one to give him 24 points, and Fonda stormed back to stun the Hilltoppers in overtime 64-58.

“We just kept our heads up and coach said ‘you know what, you gotta pick it up second half’ and that’s just what we had in our mindset, just come back and keep playing until the last minute,” Hastings said.

“I got to give all the credit to Fort Plain,” Fonda-Fultonville head coach Eric Wilson said. “They’re tough. They’re a very good team. They’re going to be a tough out in sectionals for sure.”