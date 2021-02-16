Braves beat shortstop Dansby Swanson in salary arbitration

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, center, is unable to make the throw as Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, left, breaks up the double play as Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) is shown during the fourth inning in Game 6 Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, for the best-of-seven National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

The Atlanta Braves beat Dansby Swanson in salary arbitration, and the shortstop will earn $6 million rather than his request for $6.7 million.

Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Walt De Treaux, Robert Herman made the decision Tuesday, a day after hearing arguments.

The 27-year-old Swanson hit .274 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs last season in an NL-high 237 at-bats. He earned $1,666,667 in prorated pay from a $3.15 million salary.

Teams have won four of seven cases, with Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ and San Francisco second baseman Donovan Solano remaining scheduled for hearings this week.

Atlanta pitcher Mike Soroka ($2.8 million) won, as did St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty ($3.9 million) and Tampa Bay first baseman Ji-Man Choi ($2.45 million).

Rays reliever Ryan Yarbrough ($2.3 million), New York Mets third baseman/outfielder J.D. Davis ($2.1 million) and Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander ($2.1 million) lost.

All cases are being argued over Zoom this year due to the pandemic rather than in person.

