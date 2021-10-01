Brady Returns: Take the poll, see fans’ predictions for Patriots-Bucs

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — On Sunday, Tom Brady will play in front of fans at Gillette Stadium for the first time since January 2020, and it will be the first time he’s doing so not as a member of the Patriots.

Take this WPRI.com poll to weigh in on what you think will happen in this matchup for the ages. After completing the survey, you’ll see how your fellow New England Nation fans responded.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

Before the game, don’t miss New England Nation at 11:30 a.m. on FOX Providence as we break down the matchup, followed by our live special at 6 p.m. from the field at Gillette Stadium: Brady Returns.

