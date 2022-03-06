GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cool Insuring Arena hosted four Section 2 boys basketball championship games on Saturday.

We begin in Class AA, where Green Tech looked to cap off its perfect Section 2 record this season with a win over CBA in the final. Behind 23 points from Dayshaun Walton, the Eagles claimed the section title with a 63-54 win. Zaveon Little added 18 points and 10 boards. “Just so much coming through pandemic,” said head coach DJ Jones. “These kids worked all offseason, all throughout the year, long season. Last year, the short season, this just means so much to the whole Albany, Green Tech community as a whole, it’s a special moment.”

In Class A, Mekeel Christian looked to defend its Class A title against the 8 seed, Gloversville. The Cinderella story came up short, as the Lions took down Gloversville 64-30 for their third title since 2018. Joey Roddy took MVP, making 5 of 9 3’s leading to 15 points. Oryan DeJesus added 20 points. “The friendship, the camaraderie they have, I mean the moment I just had with our team is something I’ll always remember,” said head coach Chad Bowman. “I told them I love each one of them, and this is a really great moment.”

To Class B, Catholic Central looked to follow up their win over top-seeded Tamarac with a section championship against Ichabod Crane. The Crusaders led by as much as 10, but the lead teetered back and forth in the fourth. Alex Schmidt knocked in two late free throws to net the Riders a 51-50 win, their first championship in nearly 60 years. Brett Richards scored 27 points, including his 1,000th, and pulled down 14 rebounds. “I think what makes it feel the best is in the beginning of the season we lost by 26 missing two starters,” said Richards. “Then a month ago we won by five but they were missing one of their shooters. So this game was the one to take all the marbles and both teams were at full strength, so I think that’s what makes it feel best.”

Finally, division rivals Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville and Northville battled for the Class D title. Behind a game-high 22 points from Jacob Frank, Northville led by 5 in the fourth. But with14 points from MVP Colton Christensen, OESJ rallied to a 52-45 win for their second title in four years. “We set our goal as the sectional title,” said head coach Jarrod Walrath. “We started off hot and went through a little bit of a cold streak there in the second half of the season, lost six in a row, but they pushed through. They pulled together.”