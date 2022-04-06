Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the McGaffins, bowling has always been a family affair.

Billy McGaffin is the fourth in a line of Bill McGaffins who have taken to the lanes, but none have had the year that the youngest has experienced. Billy has bowled 34 perfect games, with 17 of them since the start of this season.

“I try not to think about how far ahead I am because then you think too ahead of yourself and give yourself too much credit and don’t keep trying to get better,” Billy said.

Billy’s humble attitude and the support of a bowling family every step of the way have been two key drivers of his success.

“I was there for his first one which really matters, I was there for his first 800 which really matters,” Billy’s mother, Jann McGaffin, said.

The 24 year old Amsterdam native’s game is a little unorthodox. Billy is a two handed bowler, with a twist.

“The only difference between me and most two handers is I actually have my thumb in the ball,” Billy said. “It’s not much difference approach-wise. I still have to get the ball out clean, it just gives my roll a little different that other two handers.”

No matter how he bowls, what sets Billy apart is that he’s a student of the game.

“Any of his balls, he can tell you the core in them, what they’re going to do, how they’re going to react, where they should hit the lane and they’re going to turn,” Jann said. “Most bowlers don’t know that. They don’t know how to adjust for that.”

Billy’s talent is undeniable, but the next step is more tournament play before he’s ready to try and crack into the PBA.

“The goal is to keep improving because it’s going to take a lot more work to get onto the professional tour,” Billy said. “Need more practice time or bowl in a league that’s on the pro pattern so it’s going to show you where you have to improve on.”

“Then take the next step to try and get on to the PBA regionals and go farther on after that.”