Boulders grab midweek opener from ValleyCats

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking to get an abbreviated two-game midweek series underway on a high note after being rained out on Tuesday, the Tri-City ValleyCats (2-8, 0-4), dropped a 7-2 decision to the New York Boulders (5-6, 4-0) Wednesday evening. The ‘Cats were out-hit, 6-5, by their Atlantic Division rivals in front of a crowd of 1,244 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City’s Carlos Sano (0-1) struggled on the mound after recording a pair of no-decisions in each of his first two outings on the season, allowing seven earned runs on five hits while walking and striking out five batters each. The right-hander walked the bases full of Boulders to begin the game and then induced a pair of sacrifice flies and an RBI double to give the visitors a 3-0 lead.

A bright spot for the ‘Cats offensively came in the bottom of the second, with recent signee Colton Whitehouse launching a two-out solo home run to right field in his professional debut to give the ‘Cats back a run. The Boulders used the third to pick away at Sano once more, however, with Ryan Ramiz and Ray Hernandez using the long ball to make it 6-1 New York after three.

Led by a stellar seven-inning performance on the mound from right-hander Brian Rapp (1-0), the Boulders stranded nine ValleyCats base runners and had one more run in them in the top of the fifth, with Jack Sundberg lacing an RBI double. The ‘Cats stranded the bases loaded in the eighth and a pair in the ninth, with four different players earning hits on the night.

Rapp walked away with the win by allowing just one earned run on four hits and striking out seven, while relievers Matt Valin and John Cain each registered clean innings. The ‘Cats sent five out of their bullpen, with Eddy Tavarez striking out a pair during a clean inning in the eighth.

Tri-City will look to conclude opening week at home with a win on Thursday, June 10, with first pitch on beach night set for 6:30 PM.