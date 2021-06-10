Bob Burns set to become CBA head football coach

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A big coaching change made waves through Section 2 football on Wednesday, with Troy’s Bob Burns on the move.

The two time state champion is headed to Christian Brothers Academy. Burns makes the move up from Class A to AA with the switch. The job opened up after CBA and longtime head coach Joe Burke parted ways three weeks ago.

Burns, who has been with Troy for the past 20 seasons, was excited about the opportunity but admitted it’s bittersweet leaving.

“You know, there’s some sadness definitely, but there’s excitement for a new challenge,” Burns said. “Troy will always have my heart. I mean, I live in the city and yeah I coached there for 20 years.”

“I love the kids, I love everything about it,” Burns said. “But this was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. There are a lot of things that are going to help me and my family when it comes to this decision.”

“Plus I’m extremely excited to coach out there as well,” Burns added. “The administration and the alumni are putting a lot into the football program. There’s a lot of investment in the facilities and tremendous support so I’m excited to get rolling.”

Burns leaves Troy following an undefeated season and sectional title in Class A.