EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday was a special day at Columbia High School. 21 Blue Devils made their college commitments, taking their athletic and academic careers to the next level.
The full list of athletes, and where they’re headed can be found below:
- Jake Baker (Lacrosse/LeMoyne College)
- Allison Beattie (Lacrosse/SUNY New Paltz)
- Brady Bell (Soccer/Clarkson University)
- Sophia Bissaillion (Basketball/ SUNY Cortland)
- Kyle Blake (Baseball/SUNY Brockport)
- Zakkary Ciliberti (Football/Nichols College)
- Elias Conway (Baseball/University of Delaware)
- Riley DeJohn (Lacrosse/Western New England College)
- Kayla Dougherty (Cheerleading/SUNY Albany)
- Kyle Hebler (Soccer/SUNY College of Environmental Science)
- Henry Heeps (Volleyball/Sacred Heart University)
- Aiden Laurange (Football/Pace University)
- Korin Laurilla (Baseball/SUNY Cobleskill)
- Gianna Lenartz (Softball/Russell Sage College)
- Kejhaune Lester (Track & Field/Hudson Valley Community College)
- Tanner Malone (Football/Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)
- John Marra (Lacrosse/Franklin Pierce University)
- Rachel Ostiguy (Field Hockey/Union College)
- Justine Senecal (Volleyball/Endicott College)
- Arricca Silliman (Volleyball/SUNY Brockport)
- Jacob Skarlis (Baseball/The Catholic University of America)