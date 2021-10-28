Blue Devils believe in miracles with late game winner over Shaker

Mechanicville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As we march into late October you can feel the air and the soccer getting crisper. Mechanicville hosted the Class AA girls soccer sectional semifinals Wednesday night beginning with #2 Shaker against #3 Columbia.

Columbia held a 1-0 lead at the half, but Shaker got on the board in the second. Sydney Wells fired a rocket that was too tough to handle for Columbia’s keeper, tying the game at one.

The Blue Devils had many chances to retake the lead, but Shaker’s Lauren McCulloch held strong until the final minute of the game.

with under a minute to go, Isabella Seibert sent a perfect corner kick into the box that found the head of freshman Ella Hebler to punch Columbia’s ticket to the sectional championship Saturday against Shenendehowa with a 2-1 win.