Blue Bison best Brothers in Class AA battle of unbeatens

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Week five of the high school football slate handed us one fantastic matchup between two unbeaten teams in Class AA.

5-0 CBA hosted 4-0 Shaker Friday night in a matchup between two ranked teams. The Brothers came in posting four shutouts, while the Blue Bison averaged 40 points per game.

Scoreless in the first quarter when sophomore quarterback Donald Jones put the Brothers on the board first with a redzone touchdown run to give CBA a 7-0 lead.

Malachi Moore answered right back with a ferocious tackle-breaking run to tie the game at seven. The Blue Bison took the lead with the first play of the second quarter. Porter Ninstant juked his way through the CBA defense from 11 yards out to give Shaker a 13-7 lead that they would carry into halftime.

Out of the break CBA responded in the third quarter. Jones again on the keeper found that same pylon, tying the game at 13.

Under two minutes to go for the Blue Bison when quarterback Jake Iacobaccio’s pass was tipped but still found it’s way to Sean Gilday who brought it down inside the ten. From there Ninstant got the job done again, finding the edge and scoring with a minute to go to give Shaker a 19-13 lead.

That score held as Shaker came up with a game-sealing interception to come away with the 19-13 win.

“I mean it was a great environment,” Shaker head coach Greg Sheeler said. “CBA brought a bunch of people, had a big barbeque, and the play on the field was really good.”

“It could have gone either way,” Sheeler said. “That’s something our guys need to understand and I said to them afterwards we were fortunate to make the plays that we needed at the end but that could have gone either way.”

“It lived up big time,” Porter Ninstant said. “We haven’t played a team this good yet and I’m hoping eventually we’re going to see them again.”

“Porter Ninstant is a three year starter for us,” Sheeler said. “So I knew toward the end of that game we were going to lean on him a little bit and he certainly followed his blocks and he’s an explosive runner and I’m just really happy he found the endzone at the end there.”

“I’m just doing my job,” Ninstant said. “I’m just doing my job. I like big opportunities though. Put it in my hands and let’s see what I can do with it.”

Shaker returns home next Friday to host Guilderland while CBA goes on the road against Saratoga.