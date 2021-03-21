Blake Griffin expected to make debut with Nets vs. Wizards

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Brooklyn Nets Blake Griffin cheers on his team against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) — Blake Griffin is expected to make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night against Washington.

The Nets signed the six-time All-Star on March 8 but wanted to gradually prepare him to play after he had been inactive during his final weeks in Detroit. Griffin has been working out with the Nets but has sat out five games due to what the team called left knee injury management.

The Nets upgraded Griffin from probable to available on the injury report before the game. He said Sunday he went through the Nets’ morning shootaround and felt great, adding that he expected to be on a minutes restriction.

Griffin played in 20 games for the Detroit Pistons this season but none since Feb. 12. The two sides reached a buyout agreement in early March and he signed in Brooklyn after clearing waivers.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Queensbury's Brayden Dock set to compete in Drive, Chip & Putt at Augusta

Sports /

Siena sweeps Iona in home doubleheader to start the season

Sports /

Schenectady routs Colonie at home to open season

Sports /

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire