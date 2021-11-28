Black Horses stampede to Class C Championship

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schuylerville traveled to Middletown Saturday, looking to punch their ticket to the Class C Championship. The top ranked Black Horses battled Dobbs Ferry in the Class C State Semifinal.

The Black Horses stampeded their way to a 52-14 win. Ryan Dow scored the first two touchdowns of the game, while Luke Sherman added three scores on the ground.

Head coach John Bowen said while a state title trip was certainly a goal, the Black Horses never got ahead of themselves too early. “It’s something you don’t want to spend a whole lot of time thinking about,” said Bowen. “Just trying to take it one step at a time. Well, we’re here. We know it’s going to be the final step, so it makes it special to know with this game, this is going to be our seniors’ last game,. It’ll make this week special to be with these boys.”

The Black Horses will take on Chenango Forks Friday at 6:00 PM at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse for the State Championship. It will be a rematch of the 2019 Class B State Championship.