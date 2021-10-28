Black Horses blow by Taconic Hills in Class C quarters

Schuylerville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schuylerville’s 45-0 week zero victory set the tone for the season. The undefeated Black Horses have rolled through their schedule, and entered sectionals ranked third in the state.

They hosted the Class C quarterfinal against Taconic Hills Thursday night and were rolling on both sides of the ball. Already up 30-0 in the first quarter, the defense forced a fumble and Lukas Sherman scooped and scored to extend the lead to 38-0 before the end of the first.

The offense had no issues scoring either. Owen Sherman hit Jack McGarrahan to set up a goal to go scenario, and Sherman took it himself from there, finding paydirt on the first play of the second quarter to give Schuylerville a 46-0 lead.

The Black Horses led 54-0 at halftime on their way to a 54-19 win as they advanced to the Class C semifinals.