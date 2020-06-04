Bills rookie QB apologizes for racially insensitive comment

Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs during a January 1 game against the Baylor Bears in New Orleans. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm apologized for using the phrase “elite white people” in a text conversation from more than a year ago, and posted on social media early Thursday morning.

In saying he never meant to imply he was an elite white male, which he noted during the text conversation, Fromm added: “There’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not.”

Fromm, selected in the fifth round of the draft by Buffalo in April, said he also apologized to his teammates and coaches in a team meeting.

The Bills have not responded to questions regarding the posts involving Fromm or his apology.

Fromm’s text conversation from march 2019 was captured in two screen shots and tweeted shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

The revelation of the text exchange comes at a sensitive time, a little over a week after George Floyd was killed while being arrested by police in Minnesota. Floyd’s death has resulted in a large number of protests taking place across the nation.

Though the Bills did not have an immediate need at quarterback, general manager Brandon Beane acknowledged Fromm was too good of a talent to pass up when Buffalo made the 167th pick. With Josh Allen as Buffalo’s established starter, and with the NFL’s spring practice schedule wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, the expectation is for Fromm to compete with Matt Barkley for the backup job.

