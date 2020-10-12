Bills game against Chiefs moved to Monday night

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo will now play the Kansas City in Week 6 on Monday, October 19, at 5 p.m., the NFL announced.

The schedule change is just one of many in the league for Week 6.

Originally the two teams were set to face each other this upcoming Thursday.

The Bills Week 5 against the Titans also had to be rescheduled due to Tennessee’s COVID outbreak.

🚨 SCHEDULE ALERT 🚨



Our Week 6 game against the @Chiefs will be played on Monday, October 19 at 5PM: https://t.co/R4jbOFZbMd pic.twitter.com/CZADRaoxCD — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 11, 2020

More Sports News

LATEST STORIES