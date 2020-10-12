Bills game against Chiefs moved to Monday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo will now play the Kansas City in Week 6 on Monday, October 19, at 5 p.m., the NFL announced.
The schedule change is just one of many in the league for Week 6.
Originally the two teams were set to face each other this upcoming Thursday.
The Bills Week 5 against the Titans also had to be rescheduled due to Tennessee’s COVID outbreak.
