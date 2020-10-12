Bills game against Chiefs moved to Monday night

Sports

by: Troy Licastro

Posted: / Updated:

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo will now play the Kansas City in Week 6 on Monday, October 19, at 5 p.m., the NFL announced.

The schedule change is just one of many in the league for Week 6.

Originally the two teams were set to face each other this upcoming Thursday.

The Bills Week 5 against the Titans also had to be rescheduled due to Tennessee’s COVID outbreak.

More Sports News

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report