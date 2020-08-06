Bills CB Josh Norman believes he can win a championship with Buffalo

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Washington Redskins’ Josh Norman is shown on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that veteran cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. The people spoke to The AP on Monday, March 9, 2020, on the condition of anonymity because the signing has not been announced.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Teams around the NFL view the Bills differently now than they did just a few years ago. The image of the franchise has completely changed, just as new Bills cornerback Josh Norman.

“Night and day the perception from the worst to one of the best actually worst to actually winning a division now. When you look at the whole entire league from teams in general who has the biggest change of a franchise Buffalo’s gotta be at the top,” Norman said on a zoom call with reporters.

When I asked Josh Norman how the perception of the #Bills has changed throughout the league over the past few years he said it's like "night and day" and that's why he came here.



"They're at the threshold of breaking through on to that next level." @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/OLmKljAdI7 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 6, 2020

“That is really one of the reasons that made my decision to come over here because you guys are at the threshold of breaking through on to that next level,” Norman explained.

Norman signed with the Bills in free agency back in March after spending the past four years with Washington but he didn’t want to get into what went wrong there, instead focus on his fresh start with Buffalo.

“At the end of the day I take a lot of bullets and I don’t come out and shoot them back. What for? It’s not needed,” Norman said.

“I don’t stick on what went wrong. What went right you know I look at the positives. When everybody is trying to look at the negatives they’ve just harking on that and they think they know who you are just because of that.”

#Bills CB Josh Norman didn't want to get into what went wrong during his time with Washington.



"I take a lot of bullets and I don't come out and shoot them back."



But he did say "it feels so fresh" coning to Buffalo. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/1Wzt0nsvGS — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 6, 2020

“What I’m doing here is what I will talk about and that is something I get a bad rap on a lot of things that are out of my control. You can’t control certain things and that is what it is. People are gonna say what they want about you but you know who you are,” Noman explained.

Before signing with Washington, Norman spent the first four years of his career with Carolina after the Panthers drafting him in the 5th round in 2012. So now he reunites with head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane in Buffalo, saying those are “his guys”.

“Coming here it feels so fresh. It feels like guys are actually work-acholics, you know we’ve got some grinders here. They’re all about ball and they really want to see each other do good and they really actually care for one another,” Norman said.

Earlier in the week, safety Jordan Poyer said on a zoom call he talked with Norman a lot before signing with the Bills and the culture Beane and McDermott has built played a big part in coming to Buffalo.

“It just felt right.”

Norman said the Bills have “the best secondary in the league”.

“It’s a bad group, it’s a real bad group.”

That starting spot opposite of Tre’Davious White is still up for grabs and Norman is expected to compete for the job with Levi Wallace.

“That mindset on defense, it starts there. Defense wins championships no matter where you go,” Norman said.

And because of that, he thinks this is his shot at winning a championship.

“I was looking around to see where was a best fit and for me it’s just not about the numbers and the money and all this other stuff, we did all that. It’s about getting that championship. Nothing more or nothing less is gonna suffice me. It’s all or nothing and this is a team that I feel like can do that and get over that hump,” Norman explained.

Norman also mentioned the workouts in Virginia with other defensive players were very beneficial for getting guys on the same page.