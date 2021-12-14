Big third quarter pushes Schalmont past Albany Academy

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schalmont girls basketball team overcame a 14-point deficit in the first quarter to beat Albany Academy 81-44. With the win, the Sabres improve to 4-0, while the Bears fall to 3-1.

According to Sabres head coach Jeff VanHoesen, Schalmont outscored its opponent 25-0 in the third quarter to spark the victory. Karissa Antoine paced the home team with 36 points, while teammate Payton Graber added 21.

Bella Vincent scored 21 points for the Bears in defeat.