Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team scored four unanswered goals in the third period to earn a come-from-behind, 5-3, victory over Dartmouth College in a ECAC Hockey First Round series-deciding Game 3, on Sunday at the Houston Field House. With the win, the Engineers improve to 17-21-3 overall and advance to face Harvard in a best-of-three quarterfinal series next weekend. The Big Green close 2021-22 at 7-22-3.

Trailing 3-1 entering the game’s final period, junior defenseman Simon Kjellberg (Nashville, TN / Dubuque Fighting Saints) brought the Engineers within a goal for the second time with a blast from the right point that found its way through a screen and past Dartmouth sophomore netminder Clay Stevenson (Port Coquitlam, BC / Coquitlam Express). The power play tally came at 6:37 of the frame.

A Too Many Men penalty put the Engineers shorthanded with under 10 minutes to play, but junior Zach Dubinsky (Highland Park, IL / Omaha Lancers) netted a shorthanded goal to tie the game at 3-3. The unassisted tally was his ninth of the season at 12:02.

Junior Ryan Mahshie (Stoney Creek, ON / Brooks Bandits) then gave RPI the lead for good at 16:04, when he snuck a shot just over the line for his seventh of the year. Helpers on the eventual game-winning goal went to Kjellberg and graduate student Anthony Baxter (Oakville, ON / UMass Lowell).

Rensselaer sealed the win with an empty-netter by senior captain Ture Linden (Great Falls, VA / Lone Star Brahmas) with 49 seconds to play. Classmate Ottoville Leppanen (Espoo, Finland / Espoo Blues U20) claimed the lone assist on RPI’s fifth tally overall and fourth on the man advantage.

Dartmouth scored the first two goals of the contest at 12:21 of the first and 8:12 of the second. Freshman Matt Hubbarde (Pickering, ON / Langley Rivermen) collected a blocked shot and fired it past Engineers freshman goaltender Jack Watson (Toronto, ON / Coquitlam Express), before sophomore Ryan Sorkin (Chicago, IL / Rockets Hockey Club) jammed home his second goal in as many games to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

Kjellberg then netted RPI’s first power play goal of the game at 11:12 of the second, firing just inside the left post. Dubinsky and Mahshie collected the assists on the first of two on the night for Kjellberg.

The Big Green regained its two goal lead (3-1) with just five seconds left in the second, when freshman Braiden Dorfman (Nashville, TN / Shreveport Mudbugs) jumped on a loose puck in the middle of the slot and wired a shot just under the crossbar for a power play goal – his eighth tally of the season.

Watson (8-7-0) finished with 20 saves, while Stevenson (6-14-2) had 25 at the other end of the ice. Rensselaer went 4 for 5 on the power play and the Big Green was 1 or 3.