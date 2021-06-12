Big third inning carries Burnt Hills to Class A championship

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Class A two seed La Salle hosted three seed Burnt Hills on Saturday morning with the winner getting a spot in Tuesday’s Class A championship game.

The Spartans used a big third inning to roll past the Cadets. Already up 2-0 after two innings, a six run sixth helped Burnt Hills jump out to an 8-0 lead. It only got more lopsided from there, with the Spartans racking up seven more runs on their way to a 15-0 win.

Burnt Hills will play Troy at home Tuesday for the Class A title game.