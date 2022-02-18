Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday featured a battle between the best in Section 2 hockey as Shenendehowa visited the Storm with the winner getting the top spot in sectionals.

The Storm struck first as Sean Bruno broke free to give his team a 1-0 lead midway through the first, but Keegan Linn had a quick response for the Plainsmen to tie things up before the end of the first period.

In the second Bruno continued to roll for the Storm with two straight goals to give himself a hat trick and the Storm a 3-1 lead before Dylan Bzdell added an insurance goal to give the Storm a 4-1 lead after two.

The Storm held on to win 4-2 as they clinched the top spot in sectionals.