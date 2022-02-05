Big second half Propels UAlbany men to road win over defending champs
HARTFORD, C.T. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team took down a tough Hartford team on the road Saturday afternoon, defeating the Hawks 71-52 thanks to a big second half.
Key Stat Lines
- Matt Cerruti (15) and Jamel Horton led the way in scoring for the Great Danes. Cerruti finished going 7-11 from the field and 1-3 from deep. Horton finished 6-11 from the field and 2-3 from three, leading the team with five assists.
- Aaron Reddish, a catalyst in the second half, finished with nine points and two steals
- Trey Hutcheson led the team in rebounding with eight total, three of which came on the offensive glass.
- 10 different Great Danes scored.
- UAlbany finished shooting 58.0% (29-50) from the field and 50.0% (8-16) from three. Hartford shot 40.4% (21-52) from the field and 33.3% (6-18) from three.
- UAlbany won the rebounding war, 29-25
- The game featured 11 different lead changes, with UAlbany holding the largest lead at 21 points late in the game.
- Both teams committed 14 turnovers.
How it Happened:
- Hartford jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Matt Cerruti scored the first points for UAlbany.
- The Great Danes made the score 6-9 in favor of Hartford before rattling off the next seven-straight to take a 13-9 lead.
- After UAlbany extended the lead to 17-12, Hartford went on a 9-2 run to re-take the lead, 21-19, at the 7:56 mark. Seven different Great Danes had scored at that point, led by Cerruti with six.
- By the final media timeout of the first half, Hartford held a 24-21 advantage with six of the team’s last eight points coming from three-point range.
- The two teams went to the locker room at the half tied at 29. UAlbany shot 52.2% (12-23) in the first half, going 1-5 from three. Hartford shot 48.0% (12-25) from the field and 33.3% (3-9) from deep.
- The first half featured seven lead changes, with both teams’ largest lead being five points.
- Cerruti led the team in points with six, Austin Williams led Hartford with eight.
- The Great Danes started the second half going 3-7 from the floor with a three pointer to take a 36-33 advantage by the first media timeout. Hartford started 2-7 from the field and 0-2 from three.
- Aaron Reddish provided a spark to the offense midway through the second half, draining a three before grabbing a steal and finishing with an and-one on the other side of the court. He hit another three moments later to score nine in a row for the Great Danes.
- By the 6:40 mark, UAlbany had established a 56-44 lead over the Hawks. By the four-minute mark, UAlbany had gone on a 28-6 run to set a commanding lead at 64-44.
- In the second half, UAlbany shot 63.0% (17-27) from the field and 63.6% (7-11) from three. Hartford shot 33.3% (9-27) from the field and went 3-9 from three.
Next: The Great Danes return to SEFCU Arena for two home games next week, starting on Wednesday night with a matchup against Maine. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.