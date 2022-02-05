Big second half Propels UAlbany men to road win over defending champs

(NEXSTAR) - Controversial commentator Joe Rogan apologized after a compilation video of him using the n-word on his Spotify podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" resurfaced. The viral clip(s) come on the heels of a tumultuous two weeks for the 54-year-old, who's faced condemnation over what many see as aiding the spread of misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.

"I'm making this video to talk about the most regretful and shameful thing I've ever had to talk about publicly," Rogan said on Instagram Saturday. "It's a video that's made of clips taken out of context of 12 years of conversations on my podcast and it's all smushed together and it looks f------ horrible even to me."