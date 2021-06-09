Big second half fuel Blue Bison in sectional quarters over CBA

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday was supposed to be the first big day of the Section 2 spring playoffs, but scattered thunderstorms across the area pushed most games to Wednesday.

A double shot of boys lacrosse survived the weather, including Shaker hosting CBA in the 4-5 seed Class A matchup. It started as a low scoring affair.

Eric Hennessey put Shaker up 2-0 in the second quarter with a filthy behind the back goal point blank, but the Brothers had an answer later in the half. Peyton Doyle went top shelf to make it 2-1 Shaker and get CBA on the board before half.

From there, Shaker found their footing. Up 3-1, Michael LaCouture shook his defender and let one rip top shelf to help Shaker advance with a 9-3 win.

The Blue Bison head to top-seeded Niskayuna on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

