WATCH LIVE: Countdown to Daytona – Breaking down Daytona 500 stories, including Logano-Keselowski spat after clash

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — WFLA’s Dan Lucas and FOX8’s Kevin Connolly are joined by NASCAR insider Holly Cain for today’s episode of Countdown to Daytona, focusing on key storylines ahead of the Daytona 500, including the highly-publicized spat between Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.
LATEST STORIES:
- Call your besties, it’s Galentine’s Day!
- Study shows dog owners take more pictures of their dog than their partner
- Schenectady Police asking for public’s help in open missing person investigation
- Valentine’s Day Chocolate Covered Strawberries at Krause’s Homemade Candy
- Bring out your rocks