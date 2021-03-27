Big days from Mofor, Verse not enough in loss to Stony Brook

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team fell to rival Stony Brook in the annual matchup for the Golden Apple Trophy. The Great Danes, down their usual starting quarterback, showed life late in the game but turned the ball over four times throughout (two interceptions, two fumbles). UAlbany’s Karl Mofor stood out on the offensive side with over 140 yards on the ground, along with Jared Verse shining for the defense with 10 tackles including three solo for loss.



Key Stats

Braeden Zenelovic started the game at quarterback for UAlbany, going 9-for-20 for 69 yards. Freshman Joey Carino replaced Zenelovic midway through the third quarter, completing 6-of-11 passes for 64 yards with a touchdown, also adding an impressive 58 yards on the ground over 12 attempts. The rookie also had two fumbles, recovering one but losing another.

Karl Mofor had another monster game on the ground for the Great Danes, netting 148 yards on 31 attempts for an average of 4.8 per carry. The senior running back hauled in three receptions for another 18 yards.

Jared Verse had a standout day on defense, leading the team with 10 tackles. Verse recorded seven solo tackles and three assisted, registering a sack and three solo tackles for loss.

Bobby Ambush (8) and Danny Damico (7) followed Verse in tackles, with Damico recording one of his own solo tackles for loss.

Jackson Parker and Chris Potts both took in four receptions each. Parker led the way with 42 yards, Potts followed with 32 and recorded the lone UAlbany touchdown.



“I know we turned the ball over too much and had some silly penalties,” head coach Greg Gattuso said. “You lose a game 21-7 and have some chances, but being out of sync – five offsides penalties, four turnovers – it really hurts your chances to win. Joey [Carino] went in there and gave us a spark and we really had a chance, but we put the ball on the ground and Stony Brook got the win.”





How it Happened:

Redshirt sophomore Braeden Zenelovic started the game at quarterback for UAlbany, replacing an injured Jeff Undercuffler who suffered a mid-week injury.

UAlbany was able to spoil a Stony Brook field goal at the end of the first quarter to keep the game scoreless. The kick was low, with the Great Danes’ front line being able to get a hand on the ball.

The Seawolves struck first on a Ty Son Lawton one-yard run with 6:53 left in the first half, driving 50 yards on eight plays.

The Great Danes offense marched down the field before halftime, but a 47-yard field goal attempt from Dylan Burns came up just short.

The Seawolves scored their second touchdown of the day off a six-yard pass from Tyquell Fields to Cal Redman. The Stony Brook drive consisted of six plays going 54 yards, consuming only 2:44 of clock.

Joey Carino entered the game at quarterback for UAlbany late in the third and was immediately able to spark the offense. The Great Danes marched 75 yards, capped by a nine-yard sling from Carino to Chris Potts to bring the score to 7-14. The touchdown was the first of Carino’s career, with the freshman using his legs throughout the drive – accounting for 40 yards.

Stony Brook capitalized shortly after, recovering a Carino fumble deep in UAlbany territory. Lawton would run the ball in the remining four yards on the next play, increasing the lead back to 14. The score would be the last of the game.



The Great Danes are set to travel south as they visit Delaware next Saturday, April 3 for the team’s final regular season road game. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. at Delaware Stadium.