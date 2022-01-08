Comeback comes up short, UAlbany men’s basketball falls to New Hampshire
DURHAM, N.H. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team trailed the entirety of Saturday’s game against UNH, coming up just short of a miraculous comeback. The team was down by as many as 15 points, playing from behind the entire game before an and-1 from Jamel Horton put the Great Danes up a single point with 44 seconds remaining. The Wildcats were able to survive, however, with a late layup, also taking advantage of free throws, to hold on to a 64-62 win.
Key Stat Lines
- The Great Danes shot 37.0% (20-54) from the field and 25.0% (2-20) from three. New Hampshire shot 46.7% (21-45) from the field and 52.6% (10-19) from three.
- UAlbany hit 17-of-20 from the charity stripe, compared to UNH going just 10-of-19 from the line.
- UAlbany won the rebounding war, 31-30, collecting 10 offensive boards.
- The Great Danes defense forced the Wildcats to commit 15 turnovers. Coming into the game, UNH led the entire country with just 7.9 turnovers a game.
- Jamel Horton led the way with 22 points, his second consecutive game scoring 20+. He finished with two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
- Freshman Justin Neely led with 12 rebounds, also scoring five points and nabbing a steal.
- De’Vondre Perry finished with eight points, three rebounds, and two steals.
Head Coach Dwayne Killings: “I thought we dug ourselves into a hole. Guadarrama had a terrific first half… We challenged guys at halftime. I thought we had to be more competitive, we had to be grittier. We talked about how hard it is to win on the road. I thought our guys really responded, I’m proud of the toughness and grit we had in the second half.”
How it Happened:
- The Great Danes struggled to defend the three early, allowing UNH’s first two long balls to drop resulting in an early 6-0 hole. The Wildcats would get out to an 8-0 advantage before a three from Jarvis Doles ended the run.
- UAlbany started by going just 2-of-8 from the field. UNH took advantage, taking a double-digit advantage by the 13-minute mark. The Wildcats hit five of their first six three-pointers.
- The Great Danes responded by going on a 11-0 run to cut the deficit to just six, after trailing by as much as 15.
- Following the 11-0 run, UNH captured the next seven points to stretch the lead back to 11. Free throws from Horton ended up stopping the run.
- UNH’s Nick Guadarrama started the game going 8-8 from the field, 5-5 from three, and 2-2 from the charity stripe. He had 23 of UNH’s 38 first half points.
- UNH averages only 7.9 turnovers per game, good enough for first in the entire nation. UAlbany forced the Wildcats to commit five by halftime.
- At the half, UAlnba y went into the locker room shooting 36.0% (9-25) from the field and just 25.0% (3-12) from deep. In comparison, UNH shot 53.5% (14-26) from the field and 61.5% (3-13) from three.
- De’Vondre Perry, coming off of a career game against Binghamton, was limited to just two points in the first half.
- UAlbany converted on five of its first seven shots to start the second half, closing the deficit to as little as four in the first four minutes.
- UAlbany closed the gap to four points again by the 13-minute mark, limiting UNH to just six FG attempts in the first seven minutes.
- After starting off hot out of the locker room, the Great Danes cooled off midway through the second frame. By the 8:30 mark, UAlbany was shooting just 27.8% (5-18) in the half, missing the last 11 shots.
- Paul Newman fouled out at the 7:12 mark.
- Following a jumper from Chuck Champion, UAlbany once again closed the gap to just four points with 3:38 remaining.
- Horton put the Great Danes in the lead, the lone moment of the game, off and and-1 with 44 seconds remaining. UNH responded with a layup from Guadarrama with 27 seconds to re-take the lead, not surrendering it for the rest of the game.
Next: The Great Danes return home next Wednesday night when they take on UMass Lowell. Tip for the game is set for 7:00 p.m.