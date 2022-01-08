Comeback comes up short, UAlbany men’s basketball falls to New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team trailed the entirety of Saturday’s game against UNH, coming up just short of a miraculous comeback. The team was down by as many as 15 points, playing from behind the entire game before an and-1 from Jamel Horton put the Great Danes up a single point with 44 seconds remaining. The Wildcats were able to survive, however, with a late layup, also taking advantage of free throws, to hold on to a 64-62 win.



Key Stat Lines

The Great Danes shot 37.0% (20-54) from the field and 25.0% (2-20) from three. New Hampshire shot 46.7% (21-45) from the field and 52.6% (10-19) from three.

UAlbany hit 17-of-20 from the charity stripe, compared to UNH going just 10-of-19 from the line.

UAlbany won the rebounding war, 31-30, collecting 10 offensive boards.

The Great Danes defense forced the Wildcats to commit 15 turnovers. Coming into the game, UNH led the entire country with just 7.9 turnovers a game.

Jamel Horton led the way with 22 points, his second consecutive game scoring 20+. He finished with two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Freshman Justin Neely led with 12 rebounds, also scoring five points and nabbing a steal.

De'Vondre Perry finished with eight points, three rebounds, and two steals.

Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “I thought we dug ourselves into a hole. Guadarrama had a terrific first half… We challenged guys at halftime. I thought we had to be more competitive, we had to be grittier. We talked about how hard it is to win on the road. I thought our guys really responded, I’m proud of the toughness and grit we had in the second half.”



How it Happened:

The Great Danes struggled to defend the three early, allowing UNH’s first two long balls to drop resulting in an early 6-0 hole. The Wildcats would get out to an 8-0 advantage before a three from Jarvis Doles ended the run.

UAlbany started by going just 2-of-8 from the field. UNH took advantage, taking a double-digit advantage by the 13-minute mark. The Wildcats hit five of their first six three-pointers.

The Great Danes responded by going on a 11-0 run to cut the deficit to just six, after trailing by as much as 15.

Following the 11-0 run, UNH captured the next seven points to stretch the lead back to 11. Free throws from Horton ended up stopping the run.

UNH’s Nick Guadarrama started the game going 8-8 from the field, 5-5 from three, and 2-2 from the charity stripe. He had 23 of UNH’s 38 first half points.

UNH averages only 7.9 turnovers per game, good enough for first in the entire nation. UAlbany forced the Wildcats to commit five by halftime.

At the half, UAlnba y went into the locker room shooting 36.0% (9-25) from the field and just 25.0% (3-12) from deep. In comparison, UNH shot 53.5% (14-26) from the field and 61.5% (3-13) from three.

De’Vondre Perry , coming off of a career game against Binghamton, was limited to just two points in the first half.

UAlbany converted on five of its first seven shots to start the second half, closing the deficit to as little as four in the first four minutes.

UAlbany closed the gap to four points again by the 13-minute mark, limiting UNH to just six FG attempts in the first seven minutes.

After starting off hot out of the locker room, the Great Danes cooled off midway through the second frame. By the 8:30 mark, UAlbany was shooting just 27.8% (5-18) in the half, missing the last 11 shots.

Paul Newman fouled out at the 7:12 mark.

Following a jumper from Chuck Champion, UAlbany once again closed the gap to just four points with 3:38 remaining.

, UAlbany once again closed the gap to just four points with 3:38 remaining. Horton put the Great Danes in the lead, the lone moment of the game, off and and-1 with 44 seconds remaining. UNH responded with a layup from Guadarrama with 27 seconds to re-take the lead, not surrendering it for the rest of the game.

Next: The Great Danes return home next Wednesday night when they take on UMass Lowell. Tip for the game is set for 7:00 p.m.