Big Bad Brad’s Big Bad Bat Secures Sweep of Sussex

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was another beautiful Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York. Joseph L. Bruno Stadium hosted two thousand four-hundred and nineteen swashbucklers and Cinderellas for “Pirates and Princesses Night” featuring kids getting in free, thanks to CAP COM FCU. The Tri-City ValleyCats (33-31) would look to complete the sweep of the visiting Sussex County Miners (37-27) in the Sunday matinee.

Both teams would once again score in the first frame. The Miners tallied two to start, but thanks to an RBI double by Brad Zunica and an RBI single by Nelson Molina, the ‘Cats answered with three in the bottom of the frame.

The two teams would hold one another scoreless until the fifth, when the Miners tied the game on an RBI double from Jackie Urbaez. The tie would not last long, and Brad Zunica would deposit a baseball into the ValleyCats bullpen to reclaim the lead.

Thanks to dominant performances by Francisco Jimenez and Trey Cochran-Gill, as well as a game-saving snag at the left field wall by Zach Biermann, the ‘Cats secured the sweep, and remained atop the Atlantic Division to end the week.

FINAL: Tri-City 4 , Sussex County 3

W: Francisco Jimenez (4-2)

L: Dwayne Marshall (1-1)

S: Trey Cochran-Gill (17)

The ValleyCats go on the road this week to face the Jackals, but return next weekend to face the Sussex County Miners and Atlantic Division-rival New York Boulders featuring fireworks presented by Price Chopper – Market32, as well as a visit by famed player and skipper Lou Piniella. Click here for tickets.