GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Eagles brought home their first Section championship in program history, defeating Shenendehowa 1-0.

The Eagles scored in the fourth quarter thanks to a goal from Haley Backlund to put them ahead 1-0. Bethlehem’s defense held Shen off, securing their championship win.

“It’s a big deal for our team. We’ve worked really hard for this. They have built such great relationships with each other,” said head coach Dawn Austin. “Our whole season is built on trust and caring about each other. That’s what they have done. They’ve worked together as a team. One team. It’s great for our field hockey community, ” she added.

The Eagles now focus on a regional matchup with Scarsdale on Sunday, November 6.