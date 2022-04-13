Delmar, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem softball team had played three games entering the day on Tuesday without giving up a run. They looked to keep the streak going against Saratoga Springs.

The Eagles put up another zero, blanking the Blue Streaks 7-0. Anna Cleary racked up 11 strikeouts for Bethlehem. She has 23 in her last two starts.

The Eagles will look to put up another zero on Wednesday at Colonie at 4:30 PM.