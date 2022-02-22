SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga boys basketball team hosted Bethlehem to tip-off the opening round of the Section II Class AA playoffs. The Blue Streaks earned the eight seed, while the Eagles entered as the nine seed.

Bethlehem’s Logan Yohe buried a triple at the buzzer to give the Eagles a one point lead after the first quarter. Bethlehem held on to win a nail-biter 73-69.

The Eagles will take on top-seeded Green Tech on Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College at 6:30 PM.