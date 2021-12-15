Bethlehem shuts out Albany Academy at home

Delmar, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem and Albany Academy entered Wednesday both unbeaten in Section 2 play early in the season, but that would have to change as they faced off at the Bethlehem YMCA.

The Eagles start a freshman in goalie Theo Plummer but the rookie more than held his own against the Cadets, laying out for a trickling puck in the first period to keep Academy off the board. Plummer had 21 saves on the evening for the Eagles.

Bethlehem is scrappy at both ends. William Bievenue put the Eagles on the board first, and Dane Jones followed quickly later in the first period with a goal off a faceoff in their offensive zone.

They carried that 2-0 lead into the second period where Alex Schalk put the finishing touches on a convincing win. He stole a pass in the neutral zone and was all alone shorthanded for a top shelf goal — the first goal of his career — to help give Bethlehem a 3-0 shutout win.

Both teams are back in action Friday as Bethlehem plays Section 1’s Mamaroneck at 5:25 p.m. while Albany Academy hosts the Mohawks at 7:15 p.m.